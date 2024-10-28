FG Targets Wet Season Harvest Collection To Ramp Up Food Production

Share

As part of effort to ramp up food production, federal government is taking pre- emptive steps by focusing on collecting wet season harvest and identifying small-scale farmers to ensure a good dry season harvest.

The government believes with better harvests, inflation rate would fall, given that food responsible for 50 percent of the Consumer Price Index.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun offered insights into government plans at the Nigerian delegation’s wrap-up press briefing, during the 2024 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC ,United States of America, statement by Director of information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga said.

“One of the key things that we are focusing on at this particular time is ensuring that we dutifully collect the wet season harvest, which is underway at the moment. In addition, we have diligently identified the small-scale farmers to ensure we have a good dry season harvest, which will lead to increased outs of food, increased availability and increased affordability”Edun said.

According to the Minister,”we need to remember that food represents 50 percent of the Consumer Price index. So, success in this area will help to drive down inflation in addition to all the other measures that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, using data, using evidence-based information to fight inflation is implementing.

“When you put all that together, it will go well to fight the rate of inflation, which will automatically line things up, as we have seen from the examples of advanced countries”.

“Edun informed that 600, 000 farmers were being assisted by the Federal Government to farm about 1 million hectares in November for planting wheat, as well as, in January and February when they would plant rice.

Jimoh Ibrahim advocated the need for the Federal Government to issue poor Nigerians with Food Vouchers, as a means of tackling hunger in the nation.

He observed that Food Vouchers would be more effective in addressing the food supply challenges of poor Nigerians than the current Cash Transfers initiative of the present administration.

With these efforts in place, Nigeria is poised to overcome its economic challenges and ensure food security for its citizens. The government’s commitment to supporting farmers will go a long way in driving down inflation and promoting economic growth. As Nigeria continues on its path to prosperity, the future looks bright indeed.

