FG Targets Vulnerable Communities With Poverty-Reduction Initiative

The Federal Government has implemented a poverty-reduction initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable communities, aligning with the One Humanitarian-One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS) in Niger State.

The programme, according to a press statement signed by Chinyere Ulasi, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, noted that it integrates beneficiaries into sustainable poverty-reduction programmes, including livelihood support, skills development, and financial inclusion.

The Minister of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard M. Doro, highlighted Niger State’s strategic role in food production and power generation, but noted challenges posed by flooding, insecurity, and climate-related shocks.

“The government is prioritising proactive measures to strengthen community protection and support affected populations.

“The initiative aims to enhance resilience and economic opportunities for vulnerable groups, promoting sustainable development and poverty reduction.”

Doro described the intervention as a people-centred response aimed at addressing food insecurity, preventing malnutrition among children under five, supporting pregnant and lactating women, and providing relief to displaced and vulnerable households.

He emphasised that the initiative aligns with the One Humanitarian-One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS), integrating beneficiaries captured in the expanded National Social Register into sustainable poverty-reduction programmes such as livelihood support, skills development, and financial inclusion.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Olubunmi Olusanya, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to transparent, accountable, and efficient service delivery, stressing the importance of effective targeting and collaboration with the Niger State Government and partners.

The Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Mohammed Umaru Bago, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ministry for sustained support. He highlighted the humanitarian pressures arising from dam overflows and insecurity and called for stronger collaboration to promote stability and ensure displaced children access education.

The event featured a symbolic flag-off and inspection tour by the Minister and Governor, during which beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the timely intervention.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to data-driven and accountable humanitarian service delivery, ensuring vulnerable Nigerians receive immediate relief while being connected to sustainable pathways out of poverty.