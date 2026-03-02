FG Targets Vulnerable Communities With Poverty-reduction Initiative –Minister

The Federal Government has implemented a poverty reduction initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable communities, aligning with the One Humanitarian– One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS) in Niger State.

The exercise, according to a press statement signed by Chinyere Ulasi, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, integrates beneficiaries into sustainable poverty-reduction programs, including livelihood support, skills development, and financial inclusion.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard M. Doro, highlighted Niger State’s strategic role in food production and power generation, but noted challenges posed by flooding insecurity, and climaterelated shocks. “The government is prioritizing proactive measures to strengthen community protection and support affected populations.

“The initiative aims to enhance resilience and economic opportunities for vulnerable groups, promoting sustainable development and poverty reduction”, Doro said.

He described the intervention as a peoplecentered response aimed at addressing food insecurity, preventing malnutrition among children under five, supporting pregnant and lactating women, and providing relief to displaced and vulnerable households.