FG Targets Reduction Of Out Of School Children By Quota In 2years

The Federal Government on Monday said it was determined to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria by at least a quota in the next two years.

Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Tanko Sununu who made the disclosure during the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of the Basic Education Summit in Nigeria on Monday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, said the target could only be achieved through an immediate, aggressive and intensive enrollment drive by stakeholders, Federal, state, local authorities, and the private sector.

According to him, despite the significant development strides in the Country’s education sector, the large number of out-of-school children remains shocking and unacceptable thus, all hands must stay on deck in a National resolve to confront the ugly phenomenon.

The Minister reaffirmed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to creative policies and ideas that would take education in the Country to enviable heights.

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno noted that the country must return to the good old days when the necessary facilities for teaching and learning were provided for Basic schools, including accommodation on school premises for teachers for effective supervision of school activities.

The governor who said his administration would lead by example, added that the summit marks a significant step towards revolutionizing the landscape of Basic education in Nigeria, ensuring that stakeholders gain comprehensive insights into the nuances that define basic education in the country.

Eno reaffirmed the commitment of states to key into the policies and programmes of the Federal government, adding that the success of our endeavours hinges on the harmonisation and coordination of resources and activities in the subsector, reiterating that the future of our country lies in the hands of our children.