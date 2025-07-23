FG Targets N3.9trn Revenue,1m Jobs With Soybean Policy

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled the National Soybean Production and Expansion Policy and Strategy targeting annual industry revenue of N3.9 trillion and the creation of one million farm and off-farm jobs in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari unveiled the initiative alongside Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia in Abuja.

Alia said it would reposition Nigeria as a global agricultural powerhouse and stimulate rural development. He said he was supporting the initiative because his state, being the highest producer of soybeans in the country, had a lot of benefits to gain.

The governor said: “Benue will double our soybean output from 202,000 to at least 400,000 tons in three years; contribute more than 400,000 metric tons to national production annually; generate billions in new revenue and support Nigeria’s N3.9 trillion industry target.”