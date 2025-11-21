FG Targets N160bn From Dry-Season Wheat Production

The Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious expansion of dry-season wheat production targeting an output value of about N160 billion for the 2025/2026 farming cycle, signalling a renewed push to strengthen food sovereignty and cut down the nation’s dependence on wheat imports.

With this, the government has restarted its readiness towards se- curing Nigeria’s food supply by intensifying agricultural development efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State during the flag-off of the Subsidised Agricultural Inputs Distribution for the 2025/2026 dry-season wheat programme under the National Agricultural Growth and Agro Pocket Project (NAGS-AP).

Senator Kyari said the new season is structured to consolidate Nigeria’s wheat-production capacity and reduce reliance on imports. Kyari disclosed that 40,000 hectares have been earmarked for cultivation and 80,000 farmers registered nationwide, an arrangement projected to yield approximately N160 billion in output value.

Out of this figure, 3,000 hectares and 6,000 registered farmers have been allocated to Borno State. He noted that Nigeria’s recent dry-season interventions have recorded significant gains. Under the 2023/2024 cycle, 107,429 farmers received subsidised inputs, producing an output valued at N474.6 billion.

The 2024/2025 season followed with support to 279,297 farmers, yielding wheat valued at N893.75 billion. Kyari explained that NAGS-AP is intensifying field-level technical support, with Agricultural Extension Agents deployed to guide farmers on modern agronomic practices.

Fertiliser and Seed Quality Control Officers will also monitor all inputs delivered to ensure they meet certified standards.

According to him, the wheat component of the NAGS-AP project now covers sixteen states Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Cross River, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara— expanding production into multiple ecological zones, including the South, following Cross River’s inclusion last year.

He added that the programme was structured to ensure equitable participation of women and young people, guaranteeing their access to inputs, training and enterprisebuilding opportunities.

Kyari stressed that the success of each farming season rests on the quality and timeliness of inputs delivered to farmers, noting that NAGS-AP was designed to strengthen traceability and transparent delivery systems for higher productivity.

Through the scheme, farmers receive improved planting materials, fertilisers, mechanisation support, irrigation facilities, and technical guidance to enhance production.

He said the initiative was primarily focused on wheat-producing states, Borno, Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, Taraba, and Plateau, with the goal of cutting down Nigeria’s wheat import bill and strengthening food sufficiency.

According to him, the government aims to ensure that farmers across the country have the right inputs and knowledge to maximise their productivity, noting that many farmers are already benefiting from the programme and recording better yields.