…as Shettima calls for coordinated results to drive economic growth

The Federal Government has rallied global development partners, industry leaders, and policymakers to deepen investment in its ongoing skills acquisition drive targeting millions of Nigerian youths.

This came just as Vice President Kashim Shettima called for clarity, collaboration, and coordinated results from relevant stakeholders, emphasising the need for investments in a more coherent national system, where skills lead to jobs that are enterprising enough to drive economic growth.

The Vice President stated this in Abuja when he declared open the National Skills and Industry Alignment Roundtable Series (Q1 2026) with the theme, “Bridging Skills Supply and Labour Market Demand.”

The event was convened by the Office of the Vice President, with support from the European Union (EU).

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the Vice President commended the European Union for its continued partnership and support for Nigeria’s job creation and youth development agenda.

He noted that the collaboration had been instrumental in strengthening coordination and advancing collective efforts to create opportunities for young Nigerians.

Shettima stressed that Nigeria stood at a decisive moment in its history, noting that the country was home to one of the largest youth populations in the world, with millions entering the labour market each year—full of ambition, energy, and potential.

He, however, observed that the vast majority of available jobs were informal, unstable, and not fully connected to productivity and growth, requiring sustained and targeted interventions to ensure graduates are job-ready and equipped with relevant skills.

“This tells us one thing very clearly—the challenge is not simply job creation; it is alignment. Nigeria does not have a talent problem. Until skills meet industry demand, job creation will remain below its full potential,” he said.

Spotlighting the government’s position, the Vice President affirmed that the Tinubu administration was determined to address this challenge.

“We are moving away from fragmented programmes, isolated interventions, and uncoordinated investments toward a more coherent national system—one where skills lead to jobs, jobs lead to enterprise, and enterprise drives economic growth.

“Last year, under the leadership of the Vice President and with the support of the European Union, the Office of the Vice President undertook a mapping of the national job creation ecosystem and convened a National High-Level Policy Dialogue on Job Creation.

“That engagement made it clear that sustainable employment will not come from government alone, but from a coordinated ecosystem where the private sector leads and government enables. It is in continuation of that effort that we are gathered here today,” he said.

Shettima further noted that the Roundtable Series was designed as a structured platform for engagement, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and institutions to align efforts, build trust, and drive practical solutions.

He stated that, beyond ongoing multi-faceted investments, the Federal Government sought to move from dialogue to deliberate action, connecting the dots between training and employment, education and industry, and policy and outcomes.

He emphasised that while the government must align programmes with real economic demand, all stakeholders have a role to play in actualising President Tinubu’s skills policy direction.

“Job creation cannot be outsourced to government alone—industry must take its place at the table, not just as employers but as co-creators of the workforce Nigeria needs. The private sector must clearly articulate the skills it requires and actively participate in shaping them.