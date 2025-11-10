FG Targets Local Production Of 500,000 Tons Of Methanol In 2026

…Boosts Local Production of Chemicals, Fertilizers.

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to partner with Supertech Chemical Industry Limited towards the production of 500,000 metric tons of methanol and ammonium bicarbonate per annum in the country before 2026.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the directive when he visited the Supertech Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant at the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Omotosho, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Supertech Methanol & Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant, owned by a Chinese investor, is one of Nigeria’s leading integrated gas-based chemical enterprises, which utilises abundant gas resources in the country for its chain of production.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the facilities, the Minister said the NNPC had been directed to take advantage of the methanol from the Supertech Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant to enhance the growth of this company and other chemical companies in the country.

Impressed by the facilities at the company, which would be commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a few months, Ekpo said the project marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward gas-based industrialization.

According to him, the company is more than just the development of a processing facility, but the realisation of a national aspiration, the transformation of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources into tangible economic prosperity.

His words “This project stands as a clear testament to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which envisions a Nigeria where gas serves as both the backbone of industrial growth and a catalyst for job creation, innovation, and sustainable development.

“This 100,000 metric tons per annum Methanol and 160,000 metric tons per annum Ammonium Bicarbonate plant is a historic first for Nigeria. It is not only the first-ever Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate facility in the country, but also a significant addition to our downstream gas value chain, unlocking new opportunities in the production of chemicals, fertilisers, and other industrial inputs that are essential for our manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

“The relocation of this entire plant from China to Nigeria, and the achievement of 100 per cent mechanical completion as of March 2025, speak volumes about the determination, resilience, and technical capacity of the promoters of this project. It is a shining example of what is possible when government policy aligns with private sector initiative.

“At the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas), our guiding vision is clear: ‘From Gas to Prosperity, From Gas to Power, From Gas to Industry.” This project perfectly aligns with that vision. Creating a sustainable demand anchor for natural gas will deepen domestic gas utilisation, reduce import dependency, and enhance Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in critical industrial products.

“It will also stimulate value addition, create employment for our teeming youth, and contribute significantly to GDP growth, all while positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for gas-based manufacturing.”

The Minister commended Supertech Chemical Industries Limited and its partners for their unwavering commitment and the courage to invest in Nigeria’s gas value chain. He said the government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for such private-sector-led projects to thrive.

Ekpo said the government would continue to strengthen the policy framework that encourages investments across the entire gas value chain, from production and processing to transportation, utilisation, and export.

The Minister said: “Through initiatives such as the Decade of Gas, we are ensuring that Nigeria’s gas resources serve as the foundation for national development and industrial renaissance.

“This project must stand not only as a beacon of industrial success but also as a model for sustainable and responsible gas-based development in Nigeria.”

Mr Lekan Ogunleye, the representative of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, said they would partner with Supertech in delivering the first methanol and the first ammonium bicarbonate plant in Nigeria. Ogunleye said NNPC is ready to supply gas to the project. He said NNPC would stand shoulder to shoulder with them in delivering its mandate.

The Chairman of the Supertech Chemical Industry, Mr Yang Jijiang, said the company has successfully transformed from vision to reality by establishing production facilities with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons of methanol and 160,000 tons of ammonium bicarbonate.

Jijiang said the achievement reflects the power of partnership and the determination to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas resources for sustainable industrial growth.

According to him, Supertech is proud to contribute to Ondo State’s industrialisation drive and the broader economic development of Nigeria. He said the company remains committed to creating jobs, transferring technology, and promoting long-term cooperation between our two nations.

The Principal Consultant to Supertech, Dr Alexander Ajipe, said the partnership with NNPC would enable the company to produce fertiliser without resulting in gas importation.