FG Targets Investments To Actualise 12b Cubic Feet Of Gas Per Day By 2030

Share

The Federal Government says it is targeting increased investments to boost Nigeria’s gas production to 12 billion standard cubic feet (scf) per day and oil output to four million barrels per day by 2030.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen, represented by the Team Lead, Gas, Mr. Lateef Biobaku, during the Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) Customers’ Forum held in Lagos.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Communications Manager of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), Gladys Afam-Anadu, the forum engaged over 100 gas off-takers in the Agbara-Ota industrial zone of Ogun State on strengthening gas supply to industries.

“Our vision is to unlock Nigeria’s energy potential to fuel economic growth, drive industrialisation, and diversify the economy. The aim is to attract the necessary investments to help raise oil and gas production to four million barrels per day and 12 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030,” Verheijen stated.

Afam-Anadu noted that SNG, established in 1998 as a fully Shell-owned company, currently operates in Abia, Rivers, and Ogun States. The company supplies gas to customers through approximately 150km of distribution pipelines.

She said the customers’ fora serve as platforms for feedback and exploring improvements in gas delivery. Themed “The Natural Gas Partner of Choice: Powering Nigeria”, the Agbara-Ota forum was attended by stakeholders including representatives from the Federal Government, Ogun State Government, and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Speaking at the event, General Manager of Shell Energy Nigeria, Markus Hector, said: “Our commitment is to build, operate, and maintain a gas distribution system that is not only reliable but also resilient, transparent, and growth-oriented to support businesses and industries.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, represented by its Manager of Strategy and Sustainability, Mr. Dan Aso, highlighted the strategic role of gas in industrial development.

“The future of the Agbara-Ota industrial zone is bright, and natural gas will continue to play a pivotal role as Nigeria transitions towards an energy-driven economy,” he said.

His remarks were echoed by Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Adebola Sofela; Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir; and Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Wasiu Lawal.

The event featured three panel sessions focusing on “Agbara-Ota Industrial Zone: Present and Future Possibilities,” “Energy Future,” and “Nigeria’s Oil and Gas: Energised, Invigorated, and Reawakened.”

SNG Managing Director, Ralph Gbobo, said the company would act on customer feedback to improve service delivery.

“We are grateful for the support of our partners, communities, customers, and the Ogun State Government. We look forward to continued collaboration for even greater achievements,” he added.

Share