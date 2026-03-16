FG Targets Inland Waterways To Reduce Transport Costs

The Federal Government is considering a partnership with Admiralty Maritime Services Limited to enhance the use of inland and coastal waterways for the movement of cargo and passengers.

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy Permanent Secretary Fatima Mahmood said this when she received the firm’s CEO Muhsin Abba in Abuja at the weekend.

According to her, the move forms part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to unlock the economic potential of the vast waterways and reduce the high cost of transporting goods across the country. The PS said: “Data confirms that water transportation is significantly more affordable than road or rail.

“By shifting a substantial portion of cargo to our waterways, we will directly reduce the market price of goods and services, making the Nigerian economy more competitive.”

She further noted that the ministry was working under the policy direction of Minister Adegboyega Oyetola to realize President Bola Tinubu’s vision of positioning Nigeria as a global maritime leader.