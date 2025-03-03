FG Targets Increased Income For Farmers Via Irrigate Nigeria Project

Share

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has disclosed that the Federal Government’s Irrigate Nigeria Project, amongst other things, targets increase in income of Nigeria’s farmers nationwide, even as the formal launch of the initiative took place at the weekend in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Improved irrigation, according to NASENI EVC/CEO, “helps farmers to extend the number of farming rounds made possible in a year for each farming household. And this means a rise in income for farmers as farming activities increased all through the dry season”.

Speaking in Gamawa, Bauchi State at the formal launch of the programme, the chief executive of NASENI said the goal of Irrigate Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration essentially included the transformation of entire Nigeria’s agriculture sector through provision of sustainable irrigation systems that empower farmers to achieve year-round farming, and by extension increased productivity and reduced food prices.

He said amongst other things, the programme was jointly being implemented by NASENI and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) and also has the participation of private sector at the core of its operations and it’s in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to fully empower and enable Nigeria’s private sector with farmers to develop the Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Beginning with this pilot phase Halilu explained that the irrigate Nigeria Project kicked-off on a 10-hectare land in Gamawa Local Government of Bauchi State under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) built on a large scale farming basis for the purpose of sustainability and more production.

According to Halilu, “this Federal Government initiative rests on four components for its sustainability which include: first the deployment of centralized NASENI irrigation systems to support farming clusters in the participating communities.”

