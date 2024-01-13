FG Targets Increase In Power Generation, Inaugurates Additional 300KWP Project

The Federal Government has displayed commitment to increasing power generation in Nigeria by inaugurating a 300KWp Solar PV pilot project in Kainji, Niger State. According to a statement yesterday, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu said the project will primarily increase power generation capacity, lower electricity costs, and also foster enhanced collaboration between the main concessionaire, Mainstream Energy Solution and its Chinese partner, HEDC in the renewable energy field. According to the statement by the Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister, Bolaji Tunji, the minister explained that the power project has with 675KWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), which is an integral part of the extension of 1G3 and 1G4 under the rehabilitation of the 1G9 in Kainji HPP project.

He stated that efforts were progressing in achieving President Bola Tinubu’s turnaround agenda on sup- supply of reliable and quality power.

He added that the Power Ministry’s objective is to meet power demand by ensuring improved distribution and transmission infrastructure to minimize technical and commercial losses, closing the metering gap and resolving the liquidity, power theft and vandalism challenges.

The minister, according to the statement, said the destruction of some power towers around the country has been reported to the National Security Adviser (NSA) in order to strengthen security around the power infrastructure.

While decrying power theft and destruction of power infrastructure, he called on Nigerians and the different Communities where the facilities are located to protect them.

Adelabu said: “It is of no use to expend so much energy in providing power facilities if the delivery channel is weak, that is why the Ministry is concentrating on improvement of the transmission and distribution capacity.

“What is the essence of government and private companies expending resources on these power facilities while some elements within the society will deliberately move to destroy the facilities which are national assets.