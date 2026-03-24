FG Targets $750m PPP Solar Programme To Improve Electricity

The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a major renewable energy scheme worth $750 million which focuses on installing 1,350 solar mini-grids, mainly in rural and underserved areas without reliable power supply.

The initiative, which is a public and private sectors partnership is structured that the government has committed $750 million to kick-start the program, and expects the project to attract significant additional investment from private companies and financial institutions.

The program targets too generate about $1.1 billion in private sector funding to speed up project implementation and support the long-term operation and maintenance of the solar systems.

The scheme is targeted to improve electricity across the country by reducing dependence on the national grid and providing a stable and affordable source of electricity to the benefiting communities.

It also aims through the deployment of the solar minigrids, to decentralised energy solutions that can operate independently from the main grid as the mini-grids are designed to generate and distribute electricity locally, making them particularly useful for remote communities that are difficult to connect to large transmission networks.

The statement explained that the project will not only serve off-grid areas but also support the national power system.

It added that about 250 of the planned mini-grids will be connected to the existing electricity network to to strengthen the overall grid by supplying additional renewable energy and improving power stability in affected areas.