FG Targets $7.7trn Global Halal Market As Tinubu Launches Strategy

President Bola Tinubu yesterday launched Nigeria’s National Halal Economy Strategy to position the country to tap into the $7.7 trillion global halal market and diversify the economy. Unveiling the strategy at the State House, he expressed Nigeria’s readiness to take a “huge chunk” of a global market expected to add an estimated $1.5 billion to the nation’s GDP by 2027.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, called for disciplined, inclusive, and measurable action for the strategy to deliver jobs and shared prosperity across the country. He said: “It is with this sense of responsibility that I formally unveil the Nigeria National Halal Economy Strategy.

“This document is a declaration of our promise to meet global standards with Nigerian capacity and to convert opportunity into lasting economic value. “What follows must be action that is disciplined, inclusive, and measurable, so that this Strategy delivers jobs, exports, and shared prosperity across our nation. “It is going to be chaired by the supremely competent Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.”

Shettima outlined what he described as clear and measurable ambitions set by the Strategy, including “expanding halal-compliant food exports, developing pharmaceutical and cosmetic value chains, positioning Nigeria as a halal-friendly tourism destination, and mobilising ethical finance at scale” by 2030.

The cumulative efforts, according to him, “are projected to unlock over $12 billion in economic value, while strengthening food security, deepening industrial capacity, and creating opportunities for small-and medium-sized enterprises across our states.” Allaying concerns among those linking halal to religious affiliation, the VP pointed out that the global halal economy has since outgrown parochial interpretations.