FG Targets 60% Female Participation In New Nat’l Skills Programme

…as Shettima emerges GenU Board chair,

…urges inclusive, demand-driven approach to youth unemployment

The Federal Government has announced a new national skills programme aimed at connecting 20 million young Nigerians to jobs, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities by 2030, with at least 60 per cent of beneficiaries expected to be women.

This came as Vice President Kashim Shettima assumed the chairmanship position of the reactivated Board of Generation Unlimited (GenU) Nigeria, with a mandate to connect 20 million young Nigerians to employment opportunities by 2030.

Speaking on Wednesday during the inaugural board meeting of Generation Unlimited Nigeria, Shettima described Nigeria’s youthful population as the nation’s superpower and comparative advantage in a rapidly ageing world.

The GenU board meeting coincided with International Youth Day 2025, themed “Youth Innovation for a Sustainable Future.”

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, Shettima said: “With over 60 per cent of our population below the age of 25, we cannot afford to squander this asset. An advantage unrealised is merely potential wasted. We must refine it, we must invest in it, and we must channel it towards productive destinies.”

He warned that Nigeria’s “national skills ecosystem faces a trilemma” with too many young people excluded from the start, training disconnected from livelihoods, and inadequate infrastructure for large-scale hands-on learning.

“Another isolated training scheme will not deliver us from these constraints. What we need is systemic change—a new architecture built to last,” he added.

The centrepiece of this push was the Digital Access and Livelihoods Initiative (DALI), described as a demand-driven national talent pipeline that would link foundational and work-readiness training directly to guaranteed jobs or enterprise pathways.

“We need a platform to unify government, private sector leaders, development partners, and the boundless energy of our youth under a single banner. This is a proposition to attract coordinated investment and replace fragmented efforts with a common front,” Shettima said.

The Vice President pledged that all training under the initiative would align with the National Skills Qualification Framework to ensure that “our young people possess not only the skills to work but the credentials to compete globally.”

Charging the new board, in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners, to proceed with full development and implementation of DALI, Shettima said, “Let this be the turning point.

“Let this be the day history remembers as the moment we stopped managing youth unemployment as an inevitable crisis and started unlocking the creative, entrepreneurial, and intellectual capital of our people.

“We owe young Nigerians jobs. We owe them hope. We owe them the future, not just promises, but proof that their country believes in them enough to invest in their success”.

In his remarks, Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, said the administration’s vision was “clear — create jobs, bridge the skills gap, and empower young people through human capital development, not just token gestures.”

“Nigerian youths are not limited. We have the talent, creativity, and courage to thrive. What we need is a meaningful and enabling environment, and we must work together as one team to create and deliver real impact,” he said.

Also, Special Assistant to the President on Strategy and Policy (Workforce Development), Rimamskeb Nuhu, explained that the government had identified three major challenges facing young Nigerians — foundational skills gap, livelihood disconnect, and infrastructure deficit.

Other stakeholders at the meeting highlighted achievements across GenU 9JA’s three pillars, including Digital Learning and Connectivity, Workplace Readiness, and Youth Engagement and Empowerment.