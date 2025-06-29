FG Targets 5m LPG Cylinders By 2030

The Federal Government has unveiled a revised plan to distribute five million Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by 2030, aiming to convert an average of one million households per year over the next five years.

This ambitious initiative marks a significant scale-up from the earlier goal of converting one million homes to clean cooking gas by 2030.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, announced the new target during the flag-off of the North West Zone grassroots LPG penetration programme and cylinder distribution initiative in Sokoto State. The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the minister’s spokesperson, Louis Ibah.

Ekpo said the programme is a key component of the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative and a reflection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive development, energy security, and economic empowerment.

“We are revising the target upwards to distribute five million LPG cylinders by the year 2030, with an average of one million households being converted per annum over the next five years,” Ekpo stated. “This zone, with its vibrant communities, cultural depth, and entrepreneurial energy, plays a pivotal role in helping us achieve that target.”

He explained that the programme aims to promote clean cooking gas use across Nigeria, reduce indoor air pollution, protect the health of women and children, create jobs along the LPG value chain, support local manufacturers and distributors, and preserve the environment by reducing deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions.

The minister urged beneficiaries to use the cylinders responsibly and become advocates for clean energy in their homes and communities.

Ekpo thanked Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for his warm reception and support for energy development in the state. He also acknowledged the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his commitment to the welfare of the people.

Special appreciation was extended to BUA Group, the main sponsor of the LPG cylinder distribution, for supporting access to LPG in underserved communities and fostering public-private collaboration.

“Your contribution accelerates our mission to ensure clean cooking energy becomes a norm in Nigerian homes,” Ekpo said.