FG Targets $5bn Earnings From Service Sector Export

The Federal Government has projected to earn about $5 billion next year by exporting activities in the service sector outside Nigerian shores. Priority areas being focused on by government range from finance, Information Communication & Technology (ICT), entertainment (music & movies); education and sports. The untapped potential has caught government’s attention as another major source of foreign exchange earner, in addition to their capacity to broaden Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

To this end, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is broadening its mandate from sole promoter of non-oil export to accommodate activities in the services sector. Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dr Ezra Yakusak, dropped the hint during an interview in Abuja. According to him, the Council in pursuant to the mandate of promoting export came up with initiatives to identify and highlight potential of exportable services in sectors that could be packaged and marketed regionally and internationally in a purposeful and holistic manner in collaboration with the stakeholders.

Ezra said his Council was collaborating with diverse stakeholders on the Services sector mandate. “It is also in appreciation of this fact that the Council collaborated with the Commonwealth Secretariat and developed a National Services Sector Export Strategy with four sectors identified as priority areas. The sectors are Finance, Information Communication Technology (ICT), entertainment (music & film), and education.

“Services sectors are a major part of the global economy, generating more than two-thirds of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), attracting over three-quarters of foreign direct investment in advanced economies, employing the most workers, and creating most new jobs globally. “The outsourcing industry has the capacity to boost human capital, drive the economy and bring about emerging technologies among others. Some of these services outsourced are financial, advertising, courier, customer support services, logistics, etc.

“The realisation of the pivotal role of the services sector in the diversification of Nigerian export base, foreign exchange generation and creation of employment and incomes, motivated the NEPC to carve out the Trade in Services Unit in 2006 as the sole Unit responsible for issues of international trade in services,” he said.

