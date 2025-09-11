FG Targets 50% Boost In Power Supply To Health Facilities By 2027

To bridge the energy gap in the health sector, the Federal Government has signed a compact aimed at expanding access to sustainable power and achieving at least, a 50 per cent improvement in electricity supply to both public and private health facilities nationwide by 2027.

The compact was endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Federal Ministry of Power, the sub-national government, development partners, private sector, service providers in the public and private space, academia and health-related civil society organisations.

The compact committed the parties to a shared vision of a sustained, reliable, adequate and affordable supply of energy supply to all health facilities in Nigeria, thereby enhancing the quality, accessibility, and reliability of health services and contributing to a healthier, more productive population.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, who noted that the compact marks a shift from rhetoric to action, stated that the maiden Stakeholders’ Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector provided an opportunity to diagnose the sector’s energy challenges and develop collaborative solutions that balance high upfront investment costs with sustainable long-term affordability.

He said: “Our goal is to use the catalysed stakeholders’ commitment and the mechanisms established by the compact to achieve at least 50% improvements in electricity supply to Nigerian health facilities by 2027.

A communiqué issued at the end of the two days dialogue expressed firm commitment by all parties to improve power supply in Nigeria’s health facilities.

Secretary to the Dialogue Committee, Dr. Olakunle Daramola, who read the communique, noted that inadequate electricity does not only drain hospitals of their finances, but it also compromises patient care as he warned, “Electricity is central to healthcare delivery, and incessant outages directly cost lives.”

Daramola who doubles as Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Health, revealed that the communiqué also emphasised the need for stronger coordination among government, funders, and development partners.

While recommending a national coordination framework to align energy investments and avoid duplication of efforts, the next steps as contained in the communique includes: establishing a compact implementation and monitoring unit, institutionalizing operational and financial frameworks, and ensuring that domestic-level solutions are integrated into broader national health and energy strategies.