FG Targets $4bn Steel Import Reduction With New Plant

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has said that the Federal Government plans to reduce Nigeria’s $4 billion annual steel import bill with the groundbreaking of a $400 million Stellar Steel Plant in Ogun State.

Speaking while performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the steel plant, according to a statement by the Principal Information Officer of the ministry, Ijomah Opia, over the weekend, he said the move was targeted at revitalising the country’s steel sector and reducing dependence on imports.

The plant owned by Inner Galaxy Group is located on over 100 hectares of land, in Ogun State and is expected to produce hot-rolled coil, a key raw material for various industries including construction, automotive, and manufacturing.

According to the statement, the project is aimed at significantly increasing the nation’s foreign exchange earnings by reducing steel imports while also contributing to economic diversification from oil and gas.

The minister said the plant, when functional, would generate over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs and enhance industrial growth.

According to him, such would contribute to President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s employment drive and economic development agenda.

He reiterated government’s commitment to supporting investors in the steel sector through policies that encourage local production, ensure ease of doing business, and drive sustainable industrial development.

Audu said: “This groundbreaking represents a crucial milestone in our journey to revive Nigeria’s steel industry. The completion of this plant will reduce our reliance on foreign steel, conserve foreign exchange, and position Nigeria as a key player in the regional and global steel market.

“The Stellar Steel plant, which will sit on over 100 hectares of land once completed, is expected to produce hot-rolled coil, reducing Nigeria’s $4 billion annual steel import bill, strengthening the nation’s foreign-exchange position, growing and diversifying the economy away from oil & gas and also creating over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

“As you are aware, this is one of the most robust cabinet teams that has been put together by any President since the advent of the democratic dispensation in the Fourth Republic in 1999 because President Tinubu is renowned for selecting the best hands and leaders to actualise his vision.”

