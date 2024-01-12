FG Targets 472,000 Metric Tonnes Of Wheat From Dry Season Farming

The Federal Government targets achieving around 472,000 metric tonnes of wheat production by the end of the 2024 dry season wheat farming programme, the National Project Coordinator for the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP), Mr. Ishaku Buba, has said. He stated that the target is based on an average yield of four metric tonnes per hectare.

He spoke during the NAGS- AP Stakeholders Review and Planning meeting held on Thursday in Abuja. He identified the 15 states involved in wheat production as Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara. According to him, that the stakeholders plan to assess the progress of the 2023/2024 dry season wheat production initiative implemented across these states.

According to him, the 2023/2024 dry season initiative, carried out through the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP) project, centred around four primary crops which are wheat, rice, maize, and cassava. He said that the choice to commence with wheat production was driven by the time-sensitive nature of the crop, particularly its fixed or pre-determined planting window.