FG Targets 23m Nigerians In Internet-Unconnected Areas

The Federal Government has announced plans to extend Internet access to previously unconnected areas, aiming to reach about 23 million Nigerians.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, made the disclosure on Thursday at the 3MTT National Impact Summit held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu has directed the deployment of 4,000 telecom infrastructures to rural communities to ensure nationwide connectivity.

Dr. Tijani also revealed that over the past two years, the government has trained approximately 135,000 Nigerians in digital economy systems, providing many with opportunities for well-paid tech jobs and further studies abroad in countries including China and the UK.

He commended the 3MTT programme, noting that over 1.8 million youths registered within its first month. By 2030, he projected about 170 million jobs will be available for Nigerians with tech skills, emphasizing the government’s commitment to building a vibrant digital economy.

The Minister highlighted strong private-sector and international support for the initiative from companies and organizations such as Google, Microsoft, MTN, IHS, Huawei, UNDP, and the African Development Bank.

He further noted that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has provided beneficiaries with laptops and other devices worth ₦1.5 billion, and 15,000 participants have already secured direct employment in tech companies.

Dr. Tijani stressed that the 3MTT programme is inclusive, open to all Nigerian youths irrespective of status, and remains a central strategy for advancing the nation’s digital economy.