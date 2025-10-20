FG Targets 20,000 Jobs Annually As Shettima Flags Off NJFP 2.0, Policy Dialogue

…inaugurates project steering committee, tasks members on inclusivity, tangible outcomes

The Federal Government of Nigeria is targeting the creation of at least 20,000 jobs annually through the launch of the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), aimed at connecting high-potential graduates with real-world work experience, training, and mentorship.

To spearhead the initiative in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Abuja, flag off the NJFP 2.0 and declare open a High-Level Policy Dialogue on Job Creation with the theme, “From Skills to Jobs and Enterprises: Driving Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship in Key Economic Sectors.”

Ahead of the flag-off, the Vice President, on Monday, inaugurated the Project Steering Committee of the NJFP 2.0, with a charge to members to make sure the programme was inclusive, ensuring that the opportunity reached every part of the country.

The NJFP, a flagship initiative of the Federal Government being coordinated by the Office of the Vice President, is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and funded by the European Union (EU).

Launched in 2022 to bridge the gap between skills, jobs, and enterprise, the programme has already empowered over 14,000 young Nigerians through the 12-month paid fellowships that build experience, confidence, and lasting career opportunities.

Inaugurating the Project Steering Committee, Shettima noted that the goal of the NJFP was to bridge the transition gap between learning and earning for thousands of young graduates with the required education but no job opportunity.

The programme, he said, represented “a deliberate attempt to translate the nation’s demographic strength into productive economic power, demonstrating that when government provides structure, partnership, and purpose, young Nigerians rise to the occasion.”

Maintaining that the NJFP was a Nigerian programme, shaped by national priorities and the nation’s sense of purpose, the Vice President told members of the committee “to deepen that ownership, strengthen coordination across our institutions, and ensure that NJFP remains accountable to the ambitions of this administration.”

Imploring the committee to work towards tangible outcomes and ensure inclusivity, Shettima said, “As we deliberate today, I encourage us to think not in terms of targets or figures alone, but in terms of outcomes that matter; young people whose lives change because this system works as intended.

“We have an opportunity here to demonstrate what partnership done right can achieve: where government leads with clarity, partners contribute with confidence, and results speak for themselves. Therefore, let us approach our work with that understanding.

“In scaling NJFP 2.0, inclusivity must remain at the heart of our design. Our young people are not a homogeneous group; they live in different realities across regions, genders, and social backgrounds.

“We must ensure that this opportunity reaches every corner of the country — and that placements are tied to the sectors that will shape Nigeria’s future: agriculture, digital technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, and the creative industries.”

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, expressed confidence that the programme would transform the lives of young Nigerians, saying the support of the Nigerian government will optimise the full mandate of the NJFP 2.0.

Also, the UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, described the NJFP 2.0 as a part of a larger national and continental vision which the UNDP was proud to support, noting that the target was to work across Nigeria to build an ecosystem that creates jobs.

She applauded the Vice President for spearheading the initiative, saying that what young Nigerians need is investment opportunities and an enabling ecosystem