FG Targets 20,000 Households In Sokoto For Food, Nutrition Initiative

The Federal Government has launched a food and nutrition initiative targeting 20,000 vulnerable households in Sokoto State, aiming to tackle food insecurity and malnutrition.

The programme, flagged off by the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, will provide essential food items, including rice, beans, millet, and cooking oil, as well as specialized nutrition commodities and essential medicines.

Speaking at the event, the Minister described the intervention as a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the dignity and wellbeing of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Dr. Sununu commended the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, for his unwavering support and collaboration with the Federal Government.

The Minister emphasized that the intervention targets 20,000 vulnerable households across the state with essential food items and specialized nutrition commodities, including supplies for the treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) among children.

He further disclosed that the Ministry would immediately deliver therapeutic nutrition supplies to Specialist and General Hospitals across the state to strengthen ongoing treatment efforts.

Dr. Sununu explained that the programme was initiated under the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, following alarming projections that millions of Nigerians could face extreme hunger due to economic shocks, climate change, insecurity, and reduced international humanitarian funding. He reiterated that the President’s vision is rooted in people-centered governance, ensuring that no Nigerian goes hungry regardless of circumstance.

He added that beyond emergency relief, the Ministry is pursuing sustainable and localized humanitarian solutions, including livelihood support, skills acquisition, agricultural recovery, and community-based resilience programmes for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host communities.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction highlighted that the intervention was necessitated by increasing humanitarian needs and funding gaps occasioned by the scaling down of some international partners.

He affirmed that the Federal Government approved the initiative to bridge critical humanitarian gaps and ensure continuity of life-saving assistance in affected states, including Sokoto.

The Permanent Secretary commended the Sokoto State Government for its strong partnership and urged all stakeholders involved in the distribution to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, equity, and compassion to ensure that the items reach the intended beneficiaries.

Delivering his address, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction for prioritizing the welfare of the most vulnerable citizens.

The Governor described the intervention as a reflection of compassionate and responsive leadership, noting that his administration has consistently placed the wellbeing of the people at the center of its development agenda. He assured that the Sokoto State Government would ensure effective coordination and dignified distribution of the items across all senatorial districts of the state.

The Governor further reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting federal humanitarian initiatives and strengthening social protection mechanisms for vulnerable households.

The distribution exercise, which commenced in Sokoto Central Senatorial District, will be extended to Sokoto East and Sokoto North Senatorial Districts, in collaboration with state authorities and relevant stakeholders.

These food and nutrition interventions align with Mr. President’s commitment to improving the quality of life of Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

“Let me assure our partners and beneficiaries of the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the effective implementation of all social intervention programmes. I urge all those involved in the distribution of these items to act with the fear of Allah, the Most High, and ensure fairness in the process. I pray that this initiative brings relief, hope, and renewed strength to our people,” the Governor added.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Honourable Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Sokoto State, Hajia Asabe Balarabe, welcomed all to what she called an important occasion for the distribution of food items to vulnerable groups in Sokoto State.

“The event is coming at the right time when the State Government is working round the clock to improve the welfare of the vulnerable in our State,” she added.