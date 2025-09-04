FG Targets 10bn SCF Gas Production By 2030

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving 10 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas production by 2030, in line with recent strategic agreements.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, made this statement on Thursday in Abuja during discussions with the management of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), according to a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga.

The meeting convened key stakeholders to address critical issues shaping Nigeria’s gas industry, including production targets, investment climate, and ongoing reforms. Edun referenced recent agreements, including the Deepwater deal with TotalEnergies, as evidence of progress toward a more competitive and investor-friendly environment.

“The President has stabilised the economy and created new opportunities for both manufacturing and energy. As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape,” Edun said. He also assured stakeholders that reforms, including digital trade systems, will streamline oversight, reduce inefficiencies, and promote fairness. “We want a transparent, technology-driven environment where investors can operate with confidence,” he added.

NLNG CEO, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, updated the Minister on operations, highlighting stronger gas supply, enhanced security on the Trans-Niger pipeline, and capacity utilisation rising above 70%. He also reported progress on the Bodo-Bonny Road and requested an extension of the East-West highway under the tax credit scheme.

The engagement underscores Nigeria’s renewed focus on unlocking its vast energy resources and achieving its 2030 gas production targets, a critical pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.