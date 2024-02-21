FG Taking Steps To Staple Rising Cost Of Foods – Minister

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation has noted that the Federal Government is aware of the rising price of staple items in the marketplace.

The Minister made this known on Tuesday at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Niger State chapter’s Annual General Meeting and 2024 conference in Minna.

Idris stated that actionable efforts were being made to improve the situation. Malam Jibrin Ndace, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, represented Idris.

He stated that in order to maintain pricing control, the President had instructed the NSA, DSS, and IGP to work with state governors to monitor the actions of individuals who are hoarding food items.

READ ALSO:

He said, “On behalf of the Federal Government, I applaud the effort of the Niger State Gov. Umaru Bago, for his timely decision to halt bulk-buying of food items for hoarding.

“This no doubt helped in the recent reduction of the cost of food items in the state.”

He noted that throughout the past seven months, the president had successfully addressed the economy, combated insecurity, drawn in foreign direct investment, and solidified Nigeria’s foreign policy position internationally.

The previous governor of Niger, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, expressed hope that NIPR was being resurrected and confidence that the chapter would lead the way.