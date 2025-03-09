Share

The Federal Government has officially taken over the management of Gombe State General Hospital in Kumo and upgraded it to a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) to improve healthcare services in the state and the North-East region.

In a statement issued on Sunday by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said the move aims to strengthen medical service delivery and tackle high maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the region.

The new Kumo FMC becomes the second federal medical institution in Gombe State, following the upgrade of the Federal Teaching Hospital from a medical center.

According to Onanuga, Governor Inuwa Yahaya had formally requested the federal government’s intervention, leading to President Bola Tinubu’s approval of the takeover. The decision aligns with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes healthcare reforms.

“The Kumo FMC will serve as a tertiary healthcare center, contribute to medical personnel training, and boost healthcare services in Gombe and the North-East region,” the statement read.

President Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritizing healthcare and expressed confidence that the takeover would significantly enhance medical service delivery in the state.

