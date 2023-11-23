Fg Takes Interest In MTN’s Plan To Acquire 9mobile Spectrum

As report spreads over plans by MTN Group to acquire 9mobile spectrum, the Federal Government is reported to be considering the competition implications of the South Africa’s telco’s plan. A report by a technology news platform hinted of government’s interest in the deal.

Indications had emerged a fortnight ago that MTN Nigeria was at the verge of acquiring some stakes in 9mobile network though the percentage of the stake to be acquired is yet to be announced as the process is said to be ongoing. New Telegraph gathered from a source in one of the telcos that the two mobile network operators were currently in serious talks on the modality for the MTN to acquire part of the 9mobile.

Recently, 9mobile services have been fluctuating as its subscribers have been complaining about the quality of services provided by the network operator including voice calls, messages, and data. Formerly trading as Etisalat Nigeria, the official first call on the network was made on March 13, 2008. Etisalat Nigeria changed its name to 9mobile, following the crisis that rocked the company.

Recall that Etisalat International gave Etisalat Nigeria, managed by EMTS, ultimatum to get a new identity within three weeks. Following the divestments of parent body, some top executives of the company resigned over $1.2 billion loan repayment saga, paving the way for a new management team which came into place just last week.

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS) had also informed its customers that a proposed change of brand name would not affect its operations. EMTS, trading as Etisalat Nigeria, is a Nigerian company duly incorporated under the laws of Nigeria in partnership with Mubadala Development Company and Etisalat of the United Arab Emirates.

It acquired the Unified Access Licence from the Federal Government in January 2007. The licence includes a mobile licence and spectrum in the GSM 1800 and 900 MHz bands.