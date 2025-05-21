FG Takes Delivery, to Sell Emefiele’s 753-Unit Housing Estate

Share

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development yesterday officially took delivery of a 753-unit housing estate formerly owned by embattled former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The ministry said the property was handed over by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Salisu Haiba, said this yesterday in a statement.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has taken delivery of the 753 Housing Units Abuja housing estate of former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,” the statement said. The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, praised the EFCC for its sustained commitment to asset recovery and anticorruption.

“This marks a significant milestone in our collective determination to ensure that recovered assets are put to productive use in ways that directly benefit the Nigerian people. The housing estate recovered from the former Governor of the Central Bank is a case in point,” Dangiwa said.

He announced that the Ministry, in collaboration with the EFCC, will undertake a joint familiarization tour to assess the current state of the estate. Dangiwa said:

“We intend to carry out thorough integrity and structural assessments on all buildings and associated infrastructure to confirm their safety and suitability for habitation,” he explained.

