FG Tackles Resident Doctors Over Indefinite Strike

The Federal Government yesterday expressed shock over the strike embarked upon by resident doctors. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at 12am on Wednesday asked members to begin an indefinite strike after the government failed to meet their demands. The association had de- manded the implementation of the agreement reached with the government over the issues of hazard allowances, upward salary review, and the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

The doctors also demanded the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacements. The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who met with the leadership of NARD on Monday, had pleaded with them to shelve the planned strike. He had urged them to give him two weeks and allow him to meet with President Bola Tinubu on their demands.

However, NARD President Emeka Orji said the decision reached at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos on Tuesday was for members to withdraw their services on Wednesday morning. According to him, they also want the payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors, reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN, payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions, payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.

But the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom, said consultations on the issues raised by the union were already at the highest level with assurances that their concerns would be addressed. She said: “It’s rather unfortunate that NARD is on strike because we have been having consultations since May to be precise on the demands they’ve raised.

We have met quite a number of times and the government has assured them that the issues raised are being looked into. “There was a transition and we all know that with any transition, there’s a process and until the process is completed, there’s nothing we can do. “Unfortunately, they decided to go on strike. We have actually taken to a higher level consultations on the issues raised and the government assures them and has assured them and continues to assure them that the demands raised will be looked into.”