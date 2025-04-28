FG Swaps Two Pro-Chancellors To Enhance Fairness

Share

The Federal Government has approved the transfer of Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Rtrd Colonel Abdulmuminu Aminu to serve as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Kebbi, while

the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Ali Abubakar Jatau would now serve as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsin-Ma.

Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa who noted that the swap was aimed at enhancing good governance, added that it was in line with the ongoing reforms in the education sector to promote fairness and transparency in universities.

Alausa emphasized that the ongoing reforms were focused on creating a more conducive educational environment for Nigerian students while safeguarding the high standards of the nation’s universities in a statement on Monday, signed by Director Press & public relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade.

He said: “With the renewed reforms going on in the education system, we are determined to ensure fairness, transparency, and high level of governance across all our universities, ensuring that our children receive the right education in the most conducive environment.”

The minister further stressed that the Federal Ministry of Education stands at the forefront of promoting transparency by ensuring that principal officers in universities are appointed strictly based on merit.

“This is how we can continue to uphold the high standards of our universities and sustain public trust,” he added.

Alausa expressed gratitude to both eminent personalities for their continued dedication and service to the nation’s educational development.

He maintained that the Ministry remains committed to enhancing good governance in the education sector as it works towards building a stronger, more transparent, and merit-driven university system for the benefit of all Nigerians.

