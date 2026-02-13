FG Sustaining Pace On Critical Infrastructure, Says Umahi

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to providing critical infrastructure across the country. The Minister of Works Dave Umahi made the pledge during the inauguration of completed emergency road repairs and inspection of ongoing projects in the Quanpan, Shendam and Kanke local government areas of Plateau State.

Umahi, represented by the Director of Information and Public Relations Muhammad Ahmad, expressed satisfaction with the quality of completed projects and the pace of work on those still ongoing.

According to him, the inspection tour forms part of the 260 road projects being executed nationwide under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda “This tour is part of the nationwide projects embarked upon by the Tinubu administration. We have also used the opportunity to feel the pulse of Nigerians on these projects and assess their impact,” Ahmad said.