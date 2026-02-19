FG Suspends Payment Of 30% On Profit To NNPC Ltd

The Federal Government has suspended the payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) of the 30% on profit oil and profit gas revenue due to the federation for the management of Production Sharing, profit sharing and Risk Service Contracts.

This is contained in an official gazette made on February 13, 2026 and seen by New Telegraph yesterday. It also stated that the NNPC Ltd shall henceforth transfer all profits oil and profit gas revenues as concessionaire/government representative in production sharing, profit sharing and risk service contracts, to the Federation Account.

It added that all operators/ contractors of oil and gas assets held under production sharing contract shall from the date of the order, pay over the Royalty Oil, tax oil, profit oil and profit gas and any other interest howsoever described which is due to the government of the Federation directly and engrossed to the Federation Account.

It stated that the commission shall from the date of this order, pay the proceeds from all penalties imposes on operators for flaring gas, into the Federation Account and cease payment of such proceeds into the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF)