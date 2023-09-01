FG Suspends Nigeria Air Project, Airport Concessioning Deals

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has suspended the controversial Nigeria Air project and the airport concessioning deals initiated by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The immediate past administration had proposed concessioning of key airports including those in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt, a development that attracted controversies from industry stakeholders with some calling for renovations instead.

Announcing the suspension yesterday during his inaugural visit and tour of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, the minister also disclosed plans to renovate and modernise the old international terminal at Murtala Mu- hammed International Airport in Lagos.

He directed the immediate suspension of the Nigeria Air project and the concession project, stressing that he owes it to the government and Nigerians to give honest assessment. The minister directed the ministry to relocate the Dominion Air and EAN hangar to create an apron facility for bigger aircraft to come to the new terminal.

He, however, said that the government would have an emergency procurement to ensure buses were provided to transit the international passengers to and from where the wide-body aircraft could park and disembark.