FG Suspends N-Power, To Probe on Scheme’s Fund

The Federal Government’s empowerment programme, N-Power, has been suspended indefinitely, the government announced on Saturday. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu confirmed the suspension in an interview with TVC News monitored by Sunday Telegraph. Edu cited multiple flaws as reasons for its suspension.

She said the probe would be conducted into the scheme to unravel disbursement of funds allocated to it. She said that some of the beneficiaries are not found in their place of assignments yet they expect monthly stipends. Some of the beneficiaries, according to the Minister, should have left the programme since 2022 but are still on the payroll.

“We must go back to look into N-Power and understand what the problems are so we will basically suspend the programme for now until we are done with proper investigation into the utilization of funds into the N-Power programme.

“We want to know how many persons are basically on the program right now, how many persons are owed, and the amount they are owed. We are totally restructuring N-Power and expanding it. “There are lots going on. We met people who are supposed to have exited the program since last year and they are still claiming that they are still teaching.

“Sometimes we contact the school or the places where they are working and they are not there. They are not working yet they keep claiming that they are being owed eight or nine months stipends. “About 80 per cent of them are not working yet they are claiming salaries.” N-Power Programme was introduced by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to combat youth unemployment and promote social development.