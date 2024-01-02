FG Suspends Evaluation, Accreditation Of Degree Certificates From Benin, Togo

The Federal Ministry of Education has suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates obtained from Tertiary institutions in Benin and Togo Republics, pending the conclusion of an investigation into the credibility of the institutions and certificates issued.

The suspension was an offshoot from a publication by the Daily Nigerian Newspaper, following an investigation by its reporter on how he successfully bagged a degree from a university in Cotonou in six weeks and participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

A statement signed by Mrs Augustina Obilor-Duru for the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja noted that the report lends credence to suspicions that some Nigerians were deploying nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they were not qualified for.

She said: “The Federal Ministry of Education vehemently decries such acts and with effect from 2nd January 2024 is suspending evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics pending the outcome of an investigation that would involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and the two countries, the ministries responsible for Education in the two countries as well the Department of State Security Services (DSSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

“The Ministry therefore wish to call on the General Public to support its efforts, show understanding and provide useful information that will assist the Committee in finding lasting solutions in order to prevent further occurrence.”

The Ministry further disclosed the commencement of an internal administrative process to “determine the culpability or otherwise of her staff for which applicable Public Service Rules would be applied.

“The issue of degree mills institutions, i.e. institutions that exist on paper or operate in a clandestine manner outside the control of regulators is a global problem that all countries grapple with. FME has been contending with the problem including illegal institutions located abroad or at home preying on unsuspecting, innocent Nigerians and some desperate Nigerians who deliberately patronize such outlets.

“Periodically, warnings have been issued by the Ministry and NUC against the resort to such institutions and in some instances, reports made to security agencies to clamp down on the perpetrators. The ministry will continue to review its strategy to plug any loopholes, processes and procedures and deal decisively with any conniving officials.

“The Ministry had always adopted the global standard for evaluation and accreditation of certificates of all forms which relies on receipt of the list of accredited courses and schools in all countries of the World.

“The Ministry wishes to assure Nigerians and the general public that, it is already putting in place mechanisms to sanitise the education sector, including dissuading the quest for degree certificates (locally or from foreign countries) through a re-invigorated focus on inclusivity: reliance on all skill sets as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The Federal Ministry of Education is committed to collaborating with stakeholders, including civil society organizations, to consistently enhance the Nigerian education system and we value the public’s understanding and patience as we strive to address these issues.”