FG Suspends Controversial EEL Policy, Amid Ops’s Mounting Pressure

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) have applauded President Bola Tinubu for suspending the implementation of the contentious Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL). The government announced the suspension of the controversial EEL during Friday’s meeting between the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite and her Ministry of Interior counterpart, Olubunmi TunjiOjo with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Abuja.

The meeting resolved that the policy implementation should be put on hold for further dialogue among stakeholders. NACCIMA National President, Dele Oye, who attended the meeting, said: “We extend our gratitude to the Federal Government, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Ministry of Interior for their magnanimity, understanding and willingness to engage in dialogue and consider the implications of the EEL on the business community.” On the suspension, Dr Yusuf said: “The framework of the Nigeria Immigration Act and the Expatriate Quota Handbook squarely addresses the outcomes contemplated in the EEL. “The handbook is robust and comprehensive and covers the critical issues of technology transfer, localisation of jobs, and restrictions of some categories of expatriates from entry into the country, based on current skill gaps.”