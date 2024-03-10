FG Suspends Controversial EEL Policy, Amid OPS Mounting Pressure

…OPS hails Tinubu, others over EEL suspension

The Organised Private Sector (OPS), including Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), have applauded President Bola Tinubu, the Coordinating Minister for the Economy, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Minister of Interior for suspending the implementation of the contentious Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL).

The OPS disclosed that the resolution to temporarily suspend the controversial EEL was reached after a productive meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Minister of Interior in Abuja.

Others in attendance from the OPS at the meeting are the National President of NACCIMA, Dele Oye, the President of the Petroleum Technology Association, the President of the Special Economic Zones Association, the Director General of The Nigerian Turkiye Business Council, the European Union Trade delegation head, the NACCIMA Chair of Digital Trade Group and the representatives of the National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASME).

The private sector group stated that the gesture was a demonstration of the fact the Tinubu administration is responsive, democratic and inclusive in its governance process.

Specifically, they also added that it showed that the administration is a listening government that takes the responsiveness of concerned stakeholders’ issues as a priority.

Speaking on the EEL meeting outcome with government officials, the NACCIMA national president said that it was unanimously agreed that:

a) The implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy will be paused, allowing for further consultations with NACCIMA and other vital stakeholders.

b) A joint committee comprising members of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Interior, NACCIMA, and other stakeholders will be formed to review the EEL policy.

c) The rollout of the EEL, as initially proposed, will be deferred in accordance with the resolutions made.

The NACCIMA national president said: “We extend our gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Ministry of Interior for their magnanimity, understanding and willingness to engage in dialogue and consider the implications of the EEL on the business community. “This is indicative of their commitment to creating an inviting atmosphere for both local and international investors.”

In his own reaction to the EEL policy suspension, Dr Yusuf said: “Meanwhile, as we reflect on the next steps, we wish to stress that there are already extant laws and regulations within the framework of the Nigeria Immigration Act and the Expatriate Quota Handbook that squarely addresses the outcomes contemplated in the EEL.

“The handbook is robust and comprehensive and covers the critical issues of technology transfer, localization of jobs, and restrictions of some categories of expatriates from entry into the country, based on current skill gaps.

“There is also the National Content Act and the Presidential Executive Orders Three and Five which focus on localization of procurement and service opportunities.”

The OPS stated, “We advise all investors, both current and prospective, to continue with their business activities and investment plans in Nigeria with confidence.

“The assurances provided by both ministers during the negotiations have reinforced the Federal Government of Nigeria’s intent to enhance the investment landscape and support economic growth.”