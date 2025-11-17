FG Suspends All NIHOTOUR Enforcement Activities Nationwide

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has announced the immediate suspension of all enforcement activities carried out by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) across the country.

This was made known in a press statement signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, SA Media & Publicity to the Minister and made available to join Abuja.

This decision, approved by the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, follows a comprehensive review of recent enforcement operations by NIHOTOUR and growing concerns expressed by stakeholders within the hospitality and tourism sectors.

According to the Minister, the suspension is necessary to restore order, protect the rights of operators, and ensure that regulatory activities are conducted within the limits of the law and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Ministry has taken note of widespread complaints regarding NIHOTOUR’s recent compliance actions. We are committed to maintaining a stable, transparent, and business-friendly tourism environment. Until a full policy and operational review is completed, all NIHOTOUR enforcement activities are hereby suspended nationwide,” the Minister stated.

The suspension includes, but is not limited to:

Field inspections and compliance raids

Demand notices, fines, and regulatory sanctions

Licensing or registration enforcement

Any activity by NIHOTOUR officials involving police or third-party security operatives

The Ministry emphasised that it remains the supervising authority over NIHOTOUR, as established by law and reinforced by the Institute’s gazetted operational mandate.

The Federal Government assures stakeholders that every regulatory action going forward will be grounded in law, professionalism, and industry-wide consultation. A multi-stakeholder engagement will be convened to clarify grey areas in the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act and prevent future disruptions.