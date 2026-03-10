FG Suspends $300 Helicopter Landing Fees For Oil Firms

The Federal Government has once again ordered a temporary suspension of the controversial $300 helicopter landing fees specifically for oil and gas companies.

This directive was issued by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, following a high-level meeting in Abuja with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and key industry stakeholders.

The enforcement and collection of the fees are suspended for an initial period of two months. Petroleum industry stakeholders, including the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), raised concerns that the fees could disrupt critical oil and gas operations.

The suspension applies to all helicopter operations at oil fields, terminals, platforms, rigs, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facilities, and private helipads.

As part of the resolution plan, an inter-ministerial committee has been established to review the issues and develop an “amicable and acceptable framework” for all parties involved.

The landing fee, which was outsourced to a private consultant, NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited, has faced significant pushback since its inception.

Critics of the levy, including aviation experts and oil workers’ unions like NUPENG and PENGASSAN, have argued that the charge is arbitrary and lacks a clear service delivery basis, which they claim violates International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines.