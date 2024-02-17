FG Summons Manufacturers Over Rising Cost Of Cement

In a bid to address the rising cost of cement, David Umahi, the Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State on Saturday called for an urgent meeting with leading cement producers in the country..

The Minister who voiced concerns about the notable increase in cement prices said even if road and housing contractors continue to provide substantial support.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the meeting is set for Monday, February 19, 2024, at the Mabushi, Abuja, Conference Hall of the Ministry and Cement producers such as Dangote Plc, BUA Plc, Lafarge, and others are among those invited.

Umahi stressed in a statement issued by Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister’s Special Advisor for Media, the necessity of addressing the growing gap between cement’s ex-factory price and its market price.

The minister wants to investigate the problems and establish common ground during the discussion, even if he acknowledges the difficulties encountered by manufacturers.

READ ALSO:

The statement read: “The Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, David Umahi CON, has summoned an urgent meeting of all cement manufacturers in Nigeria.

“Those invited are Dangote Plc, BUA Plc, Larfarge, and others.

“It is common knowledge that the manufacturers have their challenges, which we shall look into, but from our findings, the disparity between ex-factory price and the market price is wide.

“We therefore need to look into the situation and other issues with a view to finding a common front.”

The action is being taken as the government tries to identify the causes of the cement price spike and collaborates with industry players to lessen the effects on infrastructure development and building projects.