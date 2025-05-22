FG Sues Natasha For Defamation

Share

The Federal Government on Thursday instituted a suit against the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamatory remarks made on live television.

New Telegraph gathered that the suit marked CR/297/25 and filed before a Federal Capital Territory High Court on May 16, 2025, has Akpoti-Uduaghan as the sole defendant.

The government accused the senator of making an imputation of knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person, citing Section 391 of the Penal Code, cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, which is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

The list of witnesses shows that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, will testify during the trial.

Count one of the charge accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of making defamatory allegations during a live broadcast on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on April 3, 2025.

Other witnesses listed to testify in the suit include Asuquo Ekpenyong, a senator; Sandra Duru; Maya Iliya, investigating police officers; and Abdulhafiz Garba, investigating police officers.

Akpabio and Bello are said to be the nominal complainants.

It would be recalled that Natasha was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for gross misconduct following her seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio.

The lawmaker said she believed her suspension was illegal, unjust and a way of silencing her. She also rejected the Senate’s position that she was not suspended over her sexual harassment claim.

