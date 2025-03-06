FG Sues Multichoice For Subscription Price Hike

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sued MultiChoice Nigeria Limited for allegedly violating regulatory directives following the hikes in GOtv and DStv subscription prices by the pay-TV company.

Also joined in the suit is the firm’s Chief Executive Officer John Ugbe. In a statement yesterday, the FCCPC claimed that MultiChoice had obstructed the ongoing investigation and engaged in activities that breached the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The Commission on February 27 directed MultiChoice to maintain its current subscription prices until its investigation into the proposed price hikes was concluded. However, the firm proceeded with the price increase on March 1.

The FCCPC described MultiChoice’s action as a “deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded under the law”.

The statement said: “Following this blatant disregard for regulatory oversight, the FCCPC has filed charges against MultiChoice Nigeria and John Ugbe at the Federal High Court Lagos on three counts of offences under the FCCPA 2018, specifically for willfully obstructing the commission’s inquiry by implementing a price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)), impeding the ongoing investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the hike (Section 110), and attempting to mislead the Commission by proceeding with the increase without objection (Section 159(2), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b)).”

