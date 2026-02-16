FG Sues El-Rufai Over Alleged Interception Of Ribadu’s Phone

The Federal Government has sued the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over alleged interception of National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu’s Phone.

According to court documents marked C2/99/2026, dated Monday, February 16, 2026, lists the Federal Republic of Nigeria as complainant and El-Rufai as defendant.

The prosecution claimed that on February 13, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme in Abuja, El-Rufai admitted that he and others unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of Nuhu Ribadu.

In count one, the Federal Government alleged that the admission amounts to an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

READ ALSO:

Also, count two alleged that El-Rufai said during the same interview that he knew and related with individuals who unlawfully intercepted Ribadu’s phone communications but failed to report them to relevant security agencies, contrary to Section 27(b) of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act, 2024.

The third count also claimed that El-Rufai and others still at large, sometime in 2026 in Abuja, used technical equipment or systems to unlawfully intercept the National Security Adviser’s phone communications, an act said to have compromised public safety and national security, contrary to Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

This latet development adds to the ongoing political war between El-Rufai and Ribadu following his attempted arrest at the airpot on Wednesday upon Rufai’s return to Nigeria from Egypt.