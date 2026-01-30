FG Strengthens Surveillance To Curb Leprosy, Others Spread

The Federal Government on Friday disclosed that it has tightened surveillance to detect and eliminate leprosy and other Neglected Tropical Diseases ( NTDs) across the country.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, who stated this on Thursday at the 2026 World Neglected Tropical Diseases ( NTDs) Day, also disclosed that public health workers have been trained and dispatched for the purpose of early detection and control of these diseases.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Daju Kachollom, said that measures have been put in place to trace contacts and immediately apply the required medicals

While he urged all stakeholders, including local and state governments, to adopt proactive measures towards ensuring total elimination of NTDs, he equally noted that the government has rolled out policies that prioritise the inclusion of Persons Affected by Leprosy.

According to him, the Nigerian government has also strengthened its partnerships with different organisations that are providing both human and technical support in the fight against NTDs.

He said, “ Nigeria has made steady progress in leprosy control. We have strengthened early case detection through improved surveillance, enhanced contact tracing, and the expanded rollout of Single-Dose Rifampicin for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (SDR-PEP) across more states, helping to interrupt transmission and prevent disability.

“Support from the Sasakawa Health Foundation Grant has strengthened community surveillance and expanded integrated Skin Neglected Tropical Disease services, bringing care closer to communities and reducing stigma.

“We have also prioritised the inclusion of Persons Affected by Leprosy, ensuring their participation in community interventions and policy discussions, in line with a people-centred approach.

“Nigeria continues to strengthen the Multidrug Therapy supply chain, in collaboration with the Global Programme for Zero Leprosy, to ensure uninterrupted access to free treatment nationwide, while leveraging digital tools, including the Leprosy Elimination Monitoring Tool and QGIS mapping, to guide targeted, data-driven action.

“I call on State/Local Government Authorities to take full ownership of leprosy control by strengthening surveillance, supporting early case finding, integrating services into primary health care, and leading stigma-reduction efforts at the community level”, he added.