FG Streamlines Admission Requirements Into Tertiary Institutions

…English, maths no longer mandatory

The Federal Government has approved a new comprehensive reform of admission entry requirements into all tertiary institutions across the country.

The policy announced by the Federal Ministry of Education, which is aimed at streamlining admission requirements, is part of moves by the government under the Renewed Hope Agenda to expand access to tertiary institutions of learning.

In the reform, tagged: “The revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, and to be driven by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, is designed to remove barriers while maintaining academic standards.

The new framework, according to a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations for the ministry, Boriowo Folasade, applies to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs) across the country.

It specified that universities: a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings, in which Mathematics is mandatory for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

For polytechnics at the National Diploma (ND) level, it is now a minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programmes.

And, at the Higher National Diploma (HND) level, the new requirements specified a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

In the Colleges of Education (NCE) level, the new requirement is a minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, while Mathematics is required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programmes.

Again, for Colleges of Education (B.Ed) level, a minimum of five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, as applicable to the course of study; while Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs) will adopt the same minimum requirements as polytechnics for the National Diploma (ND) programme.

In the revised reform, the National Innovation Diploma (NID) has therefore been abolished.

“In addition, the National Industrial Diploma (NID) previously issued by Innovation Enterprise Academies will be phased out and replaced with the National Diploma (ND) to ensure uniformity, credibility, and progression opportunities for graduates.

“The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) is currently re-accrediting all IEAs nationwide to align with the new ND standards. Institutions that fail to transition to full accreditation will be de-accredited,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Minister, who said the reform represents a bold step in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda and promoting inclusive education for national development, further explained that the reform had become necessary after years of restricted access that left many qualified candidates unable to secure admission.

“Every year, over two million candidates sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), yet only about 700,000 gain admission,” he noted, saying this imbalance is not due to a lack of ability, but rather to outdated and overly stringent entry requirements that must give way to fairness and opportunity.

Alausa restated the government’s commitment to inclusive education and to equip young people with the education and skills they need to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.

This is because he explained that the reform is a deliberate effort to expand access to tertiary education, creating opportunities for 250,000 to 300,000 additional students to be admitted to our tertiary institutions each year.

“It reflects a firm commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian youth has a fair chance to learn, grow, and succeed, putting the Renewed Hope Agenda into action,” the Minister added.

According to him, harmonising admission guidelines would help reduce the number of out-of-school youths, strengthen vocational and technical training, and align Nigeria’s tertiary education structure with global and industry standards.