FG Still Committed To Building Sustainable Agrifood Systems – Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to building a sustainable agrifood system in Nigeria.

Kyari made this known during a high-level event in Rome, Italy, titled “Unlocking Sustainable Agrifood Systems for Climate, Nature, and Livelihoods” at the Standing Committee on Finance (SCF) Forum of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He explained that the government is determined to achieve this goal through implementable and climate-friendly policies that protect the environment, restore soil health, preserve ecosystems, boost food production, and secure dignified livelihoods for farmers.

According to him, Nigeria is championing a national initiative to build a climate-resilient and nature-positive food system aligned with existing national policies. Key strategies include the distribution of improved seeds, promotion of sustainable soil management, scaling up food production, and the expansion of agroforestry practices.

The minister identified the National Agrifood Systems Investment Plan (NASIP) as a central framework designed to attract investment, increase food production, create jobs, reduce poverty, and make nutritious diets more affordable. NASIP, he added, also seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and promote reforestation.

Kyari further disclosed that Nigeria’s forthcoming Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) will align the country’s climate goals with inclusive agricultural transformation, focusing on climate-smart agriculture, land restoration through sustainable practices, regenerative agriculture, agroecology, and the empowerment of smallholder farmers, particularly women and youth.

He also noted that the government is advancing its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to integrate climate adaptation priorities across agriculture, water resources, health, and infrastructure, with emphasis on community-led solutions and ecosystem-based approaches.