FG Steps Up Effort To Actualise Green Growth With $100m Orteva Carbon Project

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to advance its green growth agenda with the launch of the $100 million Orteva Carbon Project, a pioneering initiative aimed at unlocking climate finance, generating carbon credits, and accelerating Nigeria’s transition to a sustainable economy.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from Orteva, in partnership with the Delta State Government and Eighth Versa, for strategic discussions on the project.

The statement was issued by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga.

Describing the project as “a timely intervention fully aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of green growth and sustainable economic transformation,” Edun said initiatives of this scale are critical to Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan. He highlighted that the project would diversify revenue streams beyond oil, attract foreign exchange, and create jobs.

With key components including mangrove conservation and biochar production, the Orteva Carbon Project is projected to generate between $350 million and $2.8 billion in carbon credit revenue, positioning Nigeria as a leading hub for credible carbon trading in Africa.

Edun assured that “the Federal Government is committed to building a transparent carbon market framework with strong governance and pricing mechanisms.” He added that the project presents the private sector with opportunities to invest in environmentally protective initiatives while achieving long-term economic returns.

The Ministry of Finance further reiterated its readiness to provide the necessary policy, fiscal, and credit-enhancement structures to attract both domestic and international financing. The Orteva Carbon Project underscores Nigeria’s commitment to a new economic frontier, where sustainability and profitability converge to drive inclusive growth.