FG, States Reaffirm Joint Commitment To Food System Transformation

Nigeria’s drive toward food security has received momentum as the Federal Government and the 36 states reaffirmed their joint commitment to rebuilding the nation’s food systems and achieving agricultural sovereignty.

The renewed commitment was made at the opening of the 47th National Council on Agriculture and Food Security (NCAFS) in Kaduna — a five-day policy meeting organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) under the theme: “Food Sovereignty and Food Security in an Era of Renewed Hope.”

Bringing together commissioners of agriculture, development partners, private sector players and agricultural experts, the council is expected to review key policies, assess emerging challenges, and outline new strategies to accelerate agricultural transformation across the federation.

Declaring the technical session open, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, described the council as the “engine room” for shaping the future of Nigerian agriculture through inclusive, data-driven, and evidence-based recommendations.

He said the gathering transcended a routine administrative meeting, noting that it symbolised a “family of minds and hearts” united by a shared mission to make agriculture a driver of inclusive growth, national stability, and renewed hope.

Ogunbiyi urged participants to approach deliberations with openness and optimism, emphasising that every decision reached at the council would directly affect the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians.

He explained that memoranda from federal and state institutions, development partners, and private stakeholders would be examined to generate practical resolutions guiding the upcoming ministerial session.

“This process ensures that our recommendations are inclusive, well-informed and grounded in the realities of our diverse agricultural landscape,” he said. “The theme of this year’s Coun- cil is both a call to action and a shared vision to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to produce the food we consume, reduce external dependence, and guarantee that every household has reliable access to safe and nutritious food.”

The permanent secretary also acknowledged the sustained technical and financial contributions of international partners, including the FAO, IFAD, WFP, AfDB, World Bank, USAID, and IFPRI, whose support, he said, continues to drive progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger.

He further encouraged delegates to exchange experiences and innovations in climate-smart agriculture, agribusiness development, and digital transformation, highlighting their role in ensuring resilience and competitiveness within the agricultural sector.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Mohammed Dabo, said hosting the 47th Council marked the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration for the state, which successfully won the hosting rights at last year’s meeting in Calabar Cross River State.

Dabo described Kaduna as a state where agriculture is both heritage and livelihood, from the maize fields of Giwa to the ginger plains of Kachia and the soybean belts of Soba — underscoring the state’s capacity to lead national agricultural discourse.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for placing agriculture at the centre of the Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as a bold step toward repositioning the sector as a foundation for economic opportunity, peace, and prosperity.

The commissioner also lauded Governor Uba Sani for prioritising farmers’ empowerment and agribusiness development as integral components of Kaduna’s economic recovery strategy. He called on delegates to embrace collaboration and shared responsibility, noting that Nigeria’s agricultural future depends on policy coherence and unity of purpose among all actors.

Deliberations at the council, he added, will focus on key thematic areas, including agricultural financing, mechanisation, extension service reforms, value chain development, and climate resilience.

The outcome from the technical session will form the basis for resolutions to be adopted at the ministerial session later in the week, marking another decisive step in aligning Nigeria’s agricultural agenda with the nation’s food security ambitions.