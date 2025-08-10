FG, States, Private Sector Renew Partnership To Boost Food Security

The Federal and State governments, alongside private sector players, have reaffirmed their commitment to initiatives and investments aimed at promoting food security in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, who visited a mega rice farm in Ayarkeke, Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, said the collaboration between government and other stakeholders is designed to ensure the speedy implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in agriculture.

The 1,300-hectare rice farm in Jangwa one of the legacy agricultural projects of Governor Abdullahi Sule was said to have the capacity to significantly boost rice production for both local consumption and export.

Kyari noted that the government has several initiatives aimed particularly at encouraging youths to venture into agriculture and contribute to national economic growth.

The Minister said his visit to the farm was to “underscore the shared commitment of both federal and state governments towards achieving food self-sufficiency and fostering inclusive agricultural development.”

According to him, “The youths are the promise of tomorrow. When we invest in them today, we are securing the future of our nation.” He also pledged to return after the harvest to assess the initiative’s impact on the lives of the people.

Also speaking, Governor Abdullahi Sule said Nasarawa State was investing heavily in rice production to remain one of the leading producers in the country. He disclosed that the rice project has also created opportunities to productively engage youths and reduce crime.