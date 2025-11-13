FG, States’ Participation In 2025 LITF Commended

The President/Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Gabriel Idahosa, has said federal and state governments’ participation in this year’s 39th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) is a tangible demonstration of their commitments to empowering the private sector to produce for local consumption and export.

With this, the LCCI president pointed out that the fair had also become a veritable platform where state governments and federal parastatals showcase the investment opportunities in their states and their impact programmes.

Idahosa disclosed this at the ongoing LITF in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Banquet Hall, Race Course, in Lagos recently.

He said: “With immense pleasure, I welcome you to the 39th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair, held under the banner of our enduring theme, “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.”

As we convene here today, we mark yet another remarkable milestone in our collective journey to foster economic cooperation, strengthen industry networks, and enhance business connectivity within Nigeria and beyond.

“On behalf of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, partners, and exhibitors who have consistently invested their time, energy, and resources in supporting this platform.

“Your sustained commitment to the fair is a testament to our shared vision of economic growth, value creation, and sustainable development.

“The Lagos International Trade Fair has blossomed over the years, thanks in large part to your contributions, and we are excited to strengthen these bonds further as we work toward mutual progress and prosperity.”

He explained: “The 2025 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair promises to showcase the best of Nigerian entrepreneurship and ingenuity, as well as the diversity and richness of our global economic partnerships.

“The 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair leaps forward in scale, design, and diversity.

This year, we proudly introduce a multi-exhibition model, multiple experiences in one grand location, allowing visitors to explore distinct sectors of opportunity within a single, vibrant ecosystem.

“This year’s fair holds special significance as Nigeria navigates an era of economic stabilization, marked by improvements in key indicators such as a decline in inflation, a rate cut on the monetary policy rate, a stable exchange rate, and targeted policy reforms across several sectors.

“As an incubator of ideas and a catalyst for commerce, the Lagos International Trade Fair serves as a beacon of opportunity, providing enterprises with a platform to showcase resilience-driven solutions, explore synergies, and drive sustainable growth in Nigeria and the wider region.

“This year, we anticipate an increase in attendance, targeting about 500,000 visitors expected over the course of ten days.

“With over 2000 exhibitors from several countries within Africa and beyond, we are committed to providing a dynamic platform that fosters business networking, explores new market opportunities, and encourages partnerships to generate value across the economy.